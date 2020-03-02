Blond Beauty Charly Jordan Sizzles In Skimpy Bikini While Taking A Nature Walk

Blond bombshell Charly Jordan was a sight to behold in her latest Instagram update. The post was a video that showed the beauty rocking a skimpy red bikini while she took a walk through a forest.

Charly’s bikini was a classic string style with triangle-style cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. The bottoms had a cheeky, low-rise with strings that sat low on her hips.

The video began showing Charly reaching her hand up to the sky as shadows fell upon her body. Beams of sunlight hit the front of her body as she brought her hand up to her lips. The clip then caught her from a distance rising up from a squatting position. She stood up while facing the camera as it zoomed in on her. She had a sultry expression on her face as the angle zeroed in on her chest, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage in the swimsuit. Her taut abs were also prominent in the scene.

The next scene saw a close-up of Charly standing between thick vines and a small tree. The camera panned out, capturing all of her body as she stepped though the vines. Another clip saw her perched on a large tree branch in a squat position as she slowly stood up.

The last scene in the video caught the beauty from behind as she moved away from the camera. The clip showed off her backside in the bikini as she walked barefoot on a trail that was mostly shaded. She stepped in and out of sunlight skipping along the trail before the video ended.

Charly’s hair fell around her shoulders in tight curls. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore a rose lipstick.

In the caption, Charly said she felt most at home in the woods.

The video was a hit among her fans, garnering over 55,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Many of Charly’s fan were impressed with the video and its exotic vibe.

“Omg I love everything about this!” one admirer said.

“Wow this is awesome,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“This is so otherworldly,” commented a third fan.

“very good job… beautiful place, you look wonderful,” a fourth follower told her.

Not too long ago, Charly shared another video that saw her enjoying the forest while she flaunted her curves in a flirty red mini dress.