Colombian Stunner Sara Orrego Shows Off Enviable Figure In Mismatched Neon Bikini

Sara Orrego gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Monday, March 2, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself hanging out poolside in a skimpy bikini.

The Colombian model was featured lying on her back over a white towel on a wooden longe chair. Orrego posed for the snapshot on the terrace of a building protected by glass panels that allowed the viewer to check out the city skyline and contrasting mountains in the background. The sky was partially overcast, giving the post a darkened mood. Orrego did not include a geotag with her post to indicate where she was.

The Medellin native positioned one leg stretched out and the other partially bent. Orrego took both hands to her head, as if she were going to fix her hat just when the camera snapped the photo. Her gaze was down and lips parted slightly, in a focused way.

Orrego rocked a two-piece bathing suit in different neon colors that added a pop of color to the shot. Her bikini top was bright yellow and featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. The bodice boasted a straight neckline that sat low on her chest, and a cutout in the bottom, teasing a bit of skin under her breasts.

On her lower body, Orrego rocked a pair of neon pink bottoms whose thick straps that high on her sides. This style of swimsuit accentuated her strong hips, contrasting them with her slender midsection. In her caption, Orrego pointed out that her swimwear was from Fashion Nova.

The South American beauty accessorized her look with a bucket hat in a bubblegum pink shade that matched the colorful palette of her swimsuit. Orrego wore her brunette tresses styled down, as its straight strands rested against the chair behind her. The model engaged her upper body to adjust her hat for the photo, putting her sculpted stomach front and center.

The post proved to be popular with Orrego’s fans. Within about four hours of being uploaded, the photo attracted more than 58,800 likes and upwards of 320 comments. It is likely that the photo will continue to rake in interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app used the occasion to rave about Orrego’s beauty and physique, filling the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Urban goddess,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a smiley with heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re incredible,” replied another fan, including a red heart at the end of the message.

“So beautiful,” said a third one, also adding a red heart after the words.