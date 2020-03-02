Reality Steve Shares Casting Tidbits After 38-Year-Old Clare Crawley Announced As ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley will be handing out roses this spring as The Bachelorette and spoilers suggest that producers are making some last-minute casting changes as a result. Clare is 38 years old, a bit older than the ladies previously rumored to be in contention for the gig. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, production isn’t going to turn a blind eye to that potential issue.

The Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve previously noted that producers had hoped to bring Hannah Brown back for a second season. Unfortunately, it seems the two sides could not agree on contract terms. It seems that switching over to Clare happened recently and given how soon filming begins, most of the contestants for the upcoming season had already been cast.

As The Bachelorette spoilers about Clare handing out roses solidified, Reality Steve shared a number of casting tidbits via Twitter. The good news is, some changes are being made in the mix of guys set to meet Clare during filming. It already appears that ABC will be working on shifting the age range of the men up a bit.

Before Reality Steve was able to confirm that Clare would be The Bachelorette, he noted on Twitter that he’d already assembled a list of 10 guys he was pretty sure would be cast members this spring. At that point, he noted that only one of them was in his 30s and this particular bachelor apparently had just turned 30 years old.

On Saturday, Reality Steve noted on Twitter that he had learned of some additional bachelors for Clare’s season and they were starting to skew a little older. He explained that he had put together 14 guys as of the weekend. One potential bachelor is 40, he shared, and several are in their 30s.

In addition, Reality Steve’s The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that several of Clare’s potential suitors have children already.

“As of right now, of the guys that I have, 4 of them have kids. And they are definitely going to be doing some late casting of more older guys this week after Monday’s announcement. They’ve already told a couple of the 25 year olds they’re no longer cast bc of the age difference,” Reality Steve tweeted on Sunday.

Will choosing Clare and a slate of older bachelors pay off for ABC? The Bachelorette spoilers tease filming starts later this month and excited viewers will be curious to see how this turns out for Clare as she gives finding love on reality television another shot.