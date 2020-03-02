Carrie Underwood Wows Even In Understated Outfit As She Prepares To Kick Off Her Book Tour

Carrie Underwood isn’t one of those travelers who dresses down for the airport. The country music superstar is getting to kick off her “Find Your Path” book tour on Monday morning and she commemorated the event by sharing a pic of herself getting ready to travel on Instagram.

While some people dress down when they’re getting on a plane, – slapping a ballcap and a pair of shorts with a t-shirt is the most they want to do – Underwood clearly feels like she needs to look her best even when she’ll be spending long days and nights making sure the public gets their hands on her new book. The singer strutted the airport runway dressed in an outfit from her Calia by Carrie line of fashionable workout wear. She tagged the company in her post to make sure her fans were able to see just where she got the grey v-neck, black stretch pants and classy pink sweatshirt she was sporting.

Always active on Instagram, Underwood has been showing all the different outfits that Calia By Carrie has to offer, both for when you’re trying to get your workout in and when you want to travel in comfort and style. On Sunday, she posted a pic showing off her pink running shorts while the singer took her beloved pooch on a morning run.

While her fitness clothing line has been a top project for Underwood in the last few years, she’s turned her new book into her real passion of late. “Find Your Path” is billed as a way for people to work out and get fit, but doing it in such a way that they don’t feel like they’re doing something that doesn’t work for them. Published by Harper Collins, it’s due to hit book store shelves on March 3, 2020. She’s explained the project as wanting to help people find a common-sense approach to living better.

“I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day. This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time—and by that, I don’t mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year.”

After she posted her book tour kickoff on Instagram, her many followers were quick to weigh in.

“That whole outfit looks incredibly comfortable and stylish! Love it!” one user commented.

“Ok- want this whole outfit. Looks super comfy.” wrote another.