Devin Brugman Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Black Bikini On The Beach In Sydney

Devin Brugman flaunted her incredible bikini body in a revealing two-piece in her latest Instagram share.

The swimsuit designer took to her account on Sunday to dazzle her 1.3 million followers with the sizzling snap, which a geotag indicated was taken in Sydney, Australia. The image captured Devin standing on a beautiful beach with her feet in the water as the warm sun spilled over her bronzed skin. Behind her was a picturesque scene of the near-cloudless blue skies and waves crashing to the shore.

Naturally, Devin was clad head-to-toe in pieces from her Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley. The 29-year-old opted for an all-black look for her time by the water and, judging by the reaction of her audience, she certainly did her brand well.

The model looked smoking hot in the scandalous bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased Devin’s toned arms. It also featured triangle-style cups that appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage.

Devin also sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The itty-bitty piece allowed the brunette beauty to showcased her sculpted legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her killer curves and flat midsection.

Devin completed her beach day ensemble with a pair of trendy oval sunglasses to provide some shade from the golden sun. Her dark tresses were worn down and soaking wet, likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the impromptu photoshoot. She also appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring new addition to Devin’s page was a huge hit with her fans. It has earned nearly 37,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the stunner’s eye-popping display.

“That body is just unbelievable,” one person wrote.

Another said that Devin was “very perfect.”

“Speechless, so beautiful Devin,” commented a third.

“Can you possibly be more hot? I think not!” quipped a fourth.

Devin often hits the beach in pieces from the Monday Swimwear line. Just last week, she shared a slew of snaps from another beautiful day in the sand that saw her rocking a similar style bikini in a bold, yellow hue. Fans went wild for that post as well, which they awarded more than 40,000 likes.