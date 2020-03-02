Sara Underwood Sizzles In Plunging Crop Top & Matching Mini Skirt While Posing In The Desert

The model posed in the Oregon desert while wearing a revealing ensemble.

On Monday, American model Sara Underwood started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 9.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken in an undisclosed location in Oregon, shows the former Playboy Playmate standing on dry grass in a desert with large rocks in the background. The beauty flaunted her incredible figure in a off-the-shoulder, ruched white crop top and a matching skirt with ruffle detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The feminine ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Sara accessorized the look with a yellow headscarf.

The blond bombshell pulled her honey-colored hair back in a messy bun. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, which featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

The 35-year-old struck a flirtatious pose by grasping the hem of her skirt and spreading her legs. Sara tilted her head and gazed directly in to the camera, smiling sweetly.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova. She also noted that she has been taking a road trip through the Pacific Northwest. In addition, Sara acknowledged that the dry terrain featured in the photograph is not typically what one expects to see in Oregon.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Sara’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“You look so lovely, adventurous and cute at the same time,” gushed one fan.

“Adorable. And I really like the headband. Excellent touch,” added a different devotee.

“The land is beautiful and so are you Sara,” said another follower.

“This is SO cute!!! Look at you,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a tiny two-piece while sitting in a hot tub. The suggestive snap has been liked over 140,000 times since it was shared.