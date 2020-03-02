Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Mismatched Bikini On Instagram

Candice Swanepoel modeled yet another look for her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, on the brand’s official Instagram account on Monday morning. In a photo on Tropic of C’s feed, the stunning babe rocked high-cut, leopard-print bottoms and a tiny black top that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Candice standing in a pond as the water gently moved around her. In the background, lounge chairs could be seen on a rocky ledge, as well as a few trees. The golden sun appeared to be shining down on Candice, as the rays bounced off her glowing skin. She looked ready to soak up as much sun as possible in her swimwear look.

Candice’s bikini included a tiny, black, rectangular top with thin straps on her shoulders. The top just barely covered Candice’s busty chest and her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

The model’s flat, toned abs were on full display between the top and a high-waisted, tan and black, leopard-print bottom. The cheeky bikini featured incredibly high-cut legs that sat above her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. In addition, they elongated her lean pins, which Tropic of C said in the caption was the point of the design.

Candice accessorized the look with large, gold hoop earrings, a chunky gold necklace, and multiple gold bangles on each wrist. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeshadow, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back behind her head.

Candice posed with one leg out in front of the other, which caused her round booty to pop out. She arched her back to accentuate her figure and looked down at the water below.

Tropic of C’s post garnered more than 2,300 likes and just under 10 comments in one hour. Although it did not receive as much love as a post on Candice’s main account would, fans were still sure to express admiration for the model in the comments section.

“So stunningly beautiful,” one fan said.

“She’s so beautiful I’m wild about her,” another user added.

A few others showed some love for Candice using various emoji, such as flame or heart emoji.

Candice frequently makes appearances on Tropic of C’s Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. In a post earlier on Monday, the model rocked a skimpy thong one-piece that showed off her booty.