‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Mariah Is Busted

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, March 2 reveals Mariah is in a world of trouble when Tessa walks in on her after she sleeps with Lindsay. Plus, Victoria makes plans, Amanda finds out Ripley was arrested, and Sharon tells Jack about her breast cancer.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) went to the hospital and let Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know how the kids are. Victoria was surprised to hear that Sharon (Sharon Case) had stopped in to check on them. Nikki brushed it off as family pulling together in a crisis. Paul (Doug Davidson) showed up, and he and Victor (Eric Braeden) joined Nikki in Victoria’s hospital room. Paul relayed that Ripley (Christian Keyes) was arrested. Victoria couldn’t believe that he’d stabbed her mistaking her for Amanda (Mishael Morgan). Victoria declared that she’s through with Billy (Jason Thompson).

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) told Billy about Dina’s (Marla Adams) health problems as they sat on the patio at Crimson Lights. Billy presumed his brother was trying to give him a message, and Jack was offended. Ultimately, Billy offered his sympathies, and then Jack suggested he go to an AA meeting. Billy lashed out at Jack and left. Inside, Jack and Sharon (Sharon Case) visited, and she had a hand cramp. Sharon opened up to Jack about her breast cancer, and he commiserated with her. Then they discussed Billy and Victoria, and Jack admitted he would be there for his brother when Billy called. Later, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up, and he drove Sharon home as she cried because of her exhaustion.

At Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) discussed the blurred lines for them between their work and personal lives. Then, Kyle told Summer about Dina’s failing health and Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) imminent return. Meanwhile, Summer learned that Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) would be home soon to check on Victoria. Summer ran into Theo (Tyler Johnson) in the hallway, and they snarked at each other over Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle).

At Society, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) obsessed over Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Lola and Linsday (Kirby Bliss Blanton) tried to talk her down. Ultimately, Lindsay offered to go home with Mariah so she wouldn’t be alone. Once they got to Mariah’s, the two women kissed, and they began to take off each other’s clothes. Afterward, they sat together on the couch, and Tessa came in. She wanted to know what was going on with her girlfriend and Lindsay.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) had a nightmare. She dreamed Ripley was in her hotel room. When she woke up, Rey knocked on her door, and he told Amanda that Ripley had been arrested on his way back to Genoa City. Rey admitted that Ripley had weapons. Billy visited Amanda, and she was stunned that Ripley would have tried to kill her. Amanda asked Billy to leave.