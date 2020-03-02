Kelly Gale Rocks Curve-Hugging White One-Piece In A Tropical Paradise: ‘Good Morning’

Kelly Gale wished her 1.3 million Instagram followers “good morning” with a sizzling new photo that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s Monday morning post captured her posing in a gorgeous tropical paradise. She was seen leaning up against a tall tree and running her fingers through her long, dark hair as the golden sun spilled over her flawless physique. A sea of luscious green palm trees provided a gorgeous background to the steamy snap, and a beautiful pool overlooking the ocean was just a short distance behind her.

Kelly looked ready to enjoy a dip in the water, as she was wearing a sexy swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The garment was made of a white ribbed fabric that popped against her deep tan and hugged her curves in all of the right ways. It featured cap sleeves and a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The Swedish bombshell’s swimwear clung tight to her torso to accentuate her flat midsection and trim waist. It also boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her long, lean legs.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Kelly added a set of dainty anklets, as well as two bangles. Her brunette locks were worn down in beachy waves that were gathered to one side of her shoulder, and she opted to go completely makeup-free, allowing her striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the eye-popping Instagram upload proved to be a huge hit with Kelly’s thousands of fans. It has racked up over 17,000 likes within its first hour of going live, and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another called Kelly a “tropical queen.”

“Good morning to you, beautiful photo and you are very pretty,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kelly has dazzled her followers with a skin-baring ensemble. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showcasing her natural beauty and long legs in a shimmering black mini dress. That look proved popular with the model’s fans as well, who awarded the upload nearly 48,000 likes.