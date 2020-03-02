Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Killer Abs In Camo-Print Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo looked ready to tackle her week in her latest Instagram post on Monday. In a series of photos on her feed, the model showed off her killer muscles as she rocked a camouflage-print sports bra and skintight, green leggings that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Lauren standing in front of a tan-colored wall that was mostly covered by a tall, green bush. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on the model and bounced off her glowing skin. She looked better than ever in her workout gear, which did nothing but favors for her abs.

Lauren’s look included a tiny, dark green, camouflage-print sports bra that barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. Beneath the bra, the babe’s toned abs were on fully display.

Lauren paired the bra with some high-waisted, army green, textured leggings that clung to her long, lean pins and pert derriere. The waistband featured a small V shape that dipped below her belly button on the front to show off her abs even further. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

Lauren accessorized the look with a dainty, silver necklace and small stud earrings. She appeared to be rocking a mostly makeup-free look, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Lauren wore her long, blond hair styled in two long braids that fell over her shoulders.

In the first photo, Lauren posed with one hip cocked to the side, which further showed off her figure. She tugged on her braids and pursed her lips to look off-camera. The second photo zoomed out a bit to show off her lengthy pins. This time, Lauren stared deep into the camera with a sultry gaze.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 4,160 likes and just over 100 comments in under half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the fitness guru’s followers expressed admiration for Lauren in the comments section.

“Your freckles are beautiful,” one fan said with a red heart.

“Whatever your goal is remember you are perfect no matter what,” another user added.

“Those are some serious tights,” a third follower wrote.

“Do you always look that perfect?” a fourth fan asked.

Lauren has proven time and again that she can rock any look, from workout gear to swimwear. Last week, she rocked the latter in another post where she wore a bright yellow bikini.