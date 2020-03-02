Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Incredible Figure In Crop Top While Recovering From A Broken Ankle

The model looked stunning as she awaited surgery.

On Monday, American model Kinsey Wolanski updated fans on her ankle injury in her latest Instagram post.

The photo shows the Internet personality, who broke her ankle last week, standing on what appears to be a patio with artificial grass and outdoor furniture. Kinsey sizzled in a white crop top and a pair of black sweatpants. The comfortable ensemble showcased her toned midsection and incredible curves, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the look with a delicate ring worn on her middle finger. The YouTuber also sported an orthopedic walking boot on her injured leg.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in braided pigtails and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

For the casual photo shoot, Kinsey struck a powerful pose by placing her foot on her knee scooter, as she tugged on one of her pigtails. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she is scheduled to have surgery on her ankle later today. Kinsey also stated that while she will be recuperating for “a few weeks,” she will still be regularly uploading content.

Fans were quick to shower the stunner with well wishes in the comments section.

“Awwww… I didn’t know you were having surgery!!! Poor thing! Heal up soon!” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“Hope you [recover] quickly, Kinsey! Sending you all the positive vibes and can’t wait to see you back out there doing the funniest s*** again. You’re a queen,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Kinsey’s admirers also took the time to compliment the beauty.

“Gorgeous and beautiful even with [a] broken ankle, why are you so pretty,” gushed a fan.

“Still you look beautiful with an injury,” agreed a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

It is not surprising that the 23-year-old decided to flaunt her fit physique on Instagram despite the fact she was awaiting surgery. As her dedicated followers are aware, the model has a tendency to post photos of herself in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she showed off her pert derriere in a pair of figure-hugging blue jeans. That post has been liked over 200,000 times since it was shared.