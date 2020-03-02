Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Booty In Tight Blue Leggings & Sports Bra

Sarah Houchens showed off her gym-honed curves in some blue workout gear for her most recent Instagram shots. The fitness model shared the photos her account on Monday morning.

In the sexy snaps, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she put all of her curves on display in a pair of blue leggings that were so tight they looked painted on and a matching sports bra.

The ensemble showcased the blond bombshell’s hard work at the gym, flaunting her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs. In addition, she also showed off her sexy figure by flaunting her curvy hips, round booty, and killer legs in her pants. She accessorized the look with a ring on her finger.

In the first snap, Sarah stood to the side and placed one hand behind her head while the other grabbed at the ends of her hair. She wore a serious expression on her face. The second photo featured the model with her backside to the camera as she highlighted her booty by placing her hands under her glutes.

The model wore her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in ringlet curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup.

The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a healthy glow with some pink blush, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with a dark pink lipstick.

In the background of the pictures, some green plants can be seen on a balcony behind Sarah. In the caption, she tells her fans to do the things they were too lazy to do yesterday.

Of course, many of the model’s 717,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the snap. The post earned more than 1,400 likes and over 35 comments within the first 25 minutes after it was uploaded.

“I adore you,” one of Sarah’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Such an inspo,” another admirer wrote.

“Bunnnns for days…” a third social media user quipped.

“I love you so much. You give me so much motivation and inspiration with your hard work and gorgeous body. Thanks for always pushing your fans to be better than they were the day before,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the model have become accustom to seeing her flaunt her booty on social media as she tracks her fitness progress.

Just last week Sarah Houchens showed off her backside in a tiny black thong and a green crop top as she gave fans a peek at her “booty gainz.” That post was a hit among her fans. To date, it’s garnered more than 19,000 likes and over 360 comments.