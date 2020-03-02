‘This Is Us’ Spoilers: ‘New York’ Episode Sees Increased Rivalry Between Kevin & Randall

This Is Us fans will find the Pearson clan further divided in an upcoming episode titled “New York, New York.” A show teaser depicts an increased rivalry between brothers Kevin and Randall, effectively putting their relationship at a crossroads.

In a 15-second clip seen at the end of the February 25 episode titled “Clouds,” Kevin is seen with his mother Rebecca during a trip to New York where he shows her around town and treats her to the experience of a lifetime.

Mother and son are standing in front of New York’s legendary Plaza Hotel. Rebecca seems awe-struck at the idea of staying there.

“Only the best for you,” Kevin tells her.

Mother and son are later seen at a show business event, standing together and posing for photographers.

The clip is quickly followed by a scene where a clearly upset Randall is talking to Kevin, explaining that he has been taking care of their mother for the past 20 years.

Kevin responds to his sibling sharply, telling Randall that maybe he too knows what’s good for their parent.

This renewed relationship between Kevin and Rebecca comes on the heels of his wanting to spend quality time with his mother after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

In “Clouds,” mother and son shared an unforgettable afternoon together, sneaking onto the grounds of folk singer Joni Mitchell’s old house. During the episode, Rebecca revealed to Kevin that she and his father Jack had tried in vain years earlier to locate the home.

After the memorable day, Kevin accompanied Rebecca to the doctor along with her husband Miguel to learn the devastating results of her medical tests.

Randall, who had assumed the role of Rebecca’s caretaker as both Kevin and his sister Kate were dealing with their own struggles, felt pushed aside realizing that Kevin would be accompanying Rebecca to her doctor’s appointment. He struggled with these feelings in a therapy session.

Fans want to see how the episode plays out and how the rough interaction teased will affect Kevin and Randall’s relationship moving into the final episodes of Season 4.

Unfortunately, they will have to wait two weeks for “New York, New York” to air due to NBC’s coverage of Super Tuesday.

Viewers are expressing their frustration on Instagram, as they cannot wait to find out how the remainder of the episodes will evolve as the season concludes.

An Instagram post that featured Jack Pearson holding a sign revealing the show would return on March 10 drew mixed emotions from social media fans.

“I love this show! Breaks my heart to have to wait,” noted one fan.

“Can’t wait!!!! This will be a long week,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“This show always makes me smile (and cry a lot too) but I don’t think I’m gonna survive next week without a new episode,” shared a third follower.