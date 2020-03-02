Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Underboob In Scandalous Rhinestone Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram earlier today to show off her killer figure in a piece of scandalous swimwear that included a barely-there rhinestone bikini top. The Russian hottie has been sharing photos with fans on an almost daily basis while clad in some incredibly hot outfits as well as a few nude posts here and there as well.

Today, Malinovskaya shared a black-and-white shot from an undisclosed location. The model appeared front and center, posing on a sidewalk with a big, stone wall behind her. She looked directly into the camera, making a silly face and playfully sticking out her tongue. The Instagram influencer looked perfect, wearing her long, blond locks slicked back into a ponytail in addition to very minimal makeup as she let her tan do the talking.

Malinovskaya left little to the imagination while clad in one of her sexiest bikinis to date that included a tiny rhinestone top that barely covered her chest, showing off plenty of underboob as well. She paired the top with some tiny white bottoms that had the same rhinestone pattern on the sides. Her taut tummy and toned legs were also on display in the image.

In the caption, she made a joke about going to jail.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned a ton of attention from her nearly 2 million followers with over 88,000 likes and upward of 200 comments. Many fans expressed their opinions in Russian while others commented in English and Spanish. However, one thing was for sure, an overwhelming majority took to the photo to rave over her gorgeous figure. A few others were left speechless and only used emoji to express their feelings.

“This pic is something from another world,” one fan gushed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I need to go to jail to focus on the gym properly, girl!” another follower added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“You don’t need any gym. You are so perfect,” a third fan commented.

“Always beautiful!! I love you and your body,” another added.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in a water-filled shot. Malinovskaya posed in the gorgeous blue ocean water, while going totally naked and showing off her beautifully tanned skin as well as her taut tummy and pert derrière. The only thing that she wore was a dainty gold necklace. Of course, it comes as no surprise that the post garnered thousands of likes and comments.