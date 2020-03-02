‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Goes Topless In A Sizzling New Bedroom Photo

Maitland Ward sizzled in a brand new bedroom snap for her latest Instagram post. The former Boy Meets World star delighted her followers with the pic on Monday morning.

In the racy photo, Maitland looked smoking hot as she went topless in bed. The actress used only a bed sheet to cover up her bare chest as she she showed off her toned arms and abundant cleavage while giving a flirty smile for the camera.

Maitland posed with the sheet loosely wrapped around her bust and one hand grabbing a fistful of her hair while the other rested at her side as she sat in the bed made up with white linens.

The actress wore her long, red locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulders. She also wore a full face of bombshell makeup for the shot.

The application consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush to the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and soft pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo a piece of wall art and the teal headboard of the bed can be seen. In the caption, Maitland tells her fans that she was dreaming about them last night, and asked them what they dreamed about.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1.2 million followers made quick work of showing their love for the snap. The post racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

“You and everything about you are what Dreams are made of! You are an absolute Dream come true,” one of Maitland’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Always a pleasure to see such amazing smile,” another admirer remarked.

“I only dream of you, my Queen Goddess,” a third social media user told the model.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you look in this photo. You are truly a dream girl Maitland. You just keeping getting better and better with each passing day,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans know, the actress isn’t afraid to show some skin online. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she’s also not shy about being scantily clad in public either.

Over the weekend, Maitland Ward shared photos of herself and a friend as they donned skimpy lingerie in Hollywood. That upload proved to be a popular one for the actress. It’s garnered more than 128,000 likes and over 1,800 comments to date.