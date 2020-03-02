Donald Trump’s Mental Impairment Will Lead To A ‘Tangible Loss Of Lives,’ Yale Psychiatrist Says

In her latest piece for Raw Story, Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee again calls attention to the mental health of Donald Trump, this time amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The moment we feared has come: in a real emergency, the president’s inability to stay with reality and to resist the need to conform the world to what is in his head will now result in a tangible loss of lives,” she begins.

Lee notes that the coronavirus has spread across 53 countries, with health officials warning that a similar spread will likely happen in the United States. Despite the dangers of the coronavirus, Lee notes that Trump has remained preoccupied with tweeting, taking aim at everyone from the Democratic Party to his most-hated networks, MSNBC and CNN.

“His need to push down intolerable realities and to project his shortcomings on his opponents induce him to hold steadfast to opposite beliefs, and his actions subsequently are the opposite of what is needed.”

Lee accused Trump of gutting the global epidemic response capabilities from government organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She continued to claim that the president’s focus is not on facing the coronavirus crisis but instead tightening his control over messaging related to the virus.

“We know what will happen as the crisis deepens,” she wrote later, claiming that Trump’s “war on reality” will only grow in its intensity in order to keep external reality aligned with his worldview.

Trump has placed Mike Pence, a self-declared “enemy of science,” in charge of stopping the coronavirus. This should all end well. pic.twitter.com/gIhltH10Vx — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 27, 2020

Per Raw Story, Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed head of the coronavirus task force, defended the White House’s response to the coronavirus on Sunday. He claimed that the risks posed by the virus remain low for most Americans, just one day after reports that two men died the northwestern state of Washington. Both men were over the age of 50, which continues to support reports of the virus’s danger to the elderly and immunocompromised.

As reported by CNN, Trump’s response to the coronavirus has come under increased scrutiny following the second U.S. death at the hands of the infection. Despite top administration officials ramping up efforts to counter the threat, Democratic presidential candidates⁠ — most notably former Vice President Joe Biden⁠ — continue to blast Trump for his alleged politicization of the crisis.

As The Inquisitr reported, former advisor to the World Health Organization Jeremy Konyndyk claimed Sunday that the coronavirus has likely been spreading in the United States for weeks due to the failed leadership in Trump’s White House.