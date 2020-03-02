Donald Trump DOJ Was A Mix Of ‘The Apprentice’ And Nazi Germany According To Ex-Staffer

One individual who worked for the Department of Justice under Donald Trump says that the experience was something like a combination of the show The Apprentice and Germany under the Nazi regime.

According to a new piece published in The Atlantic, Erica Newland worked for the DOJ starting under the Obama administration. When Trump was elected to office, she stuck around with the promise to herself that she would hold the law and facts above all else even while many of her colleagues began leaving the department in protest over some of the policies the new administration wanted to enact.

But the dynamic within the department began to change and many people began to find themselves being silenced when they questioned the president and his administration’s goals.

“There was no sense that there was anything to be gained by standing up within the office,” she said.

Eventually, after a series of shocking moves, including one memo that referred to members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” and Newland began to notice that people often said they were just “following orders” when executive orders and other requests hit their desks.

She says she began to feel as though people were behaving as she imagined they did under Nazi leadership in Germany, and she could see herself in the same situation as many people who worked under Hitler without agreeing with his policies.

“I guess I know what kind I would have been,” Newland said. “I would have stayed in the Nazi administration initially and then fled.”

At the same time, she says that she felt like her job became to use her legal skills to shape-up Trump’s legally dubious statements and arguments in order to adhere to the letter of the law. At one point, she read that producers of Trump’s hit show The Apprentice were often forced to edit the show to make Trump’s decisions seem “coherent” when they weren’t.

She felt that she and her colleagues were doing the same thing for Trump now, only his role wasn’t that of reality competition host, but the president of the United States.

She says that loyalty the Trump was valued above anything else.

“There was hardly any respect for the other departments of government—not for the lower courts, not for Congress, and certainly not for the bureaucracy, for professionalism, for facts or the truth,” she said. “Corruption is the right word for this. It doesn’t have to be pay-to-play to be corrupt. It’s a departure from the oath.”

In October of last year, after a shooter killed 11 people in a synagogue, she decided that her work was only serving to bolster the kind of rhetoric that may have inspired mass killings of this nature. She resigned shortly after.