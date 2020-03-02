Bombshell Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Curvy Backside In Revealing Cheetah-Print Swimwear

Internet sensation Emily Ratajkowski sent fans around the world into a frenzy on Monday, March 2 after she posted an extremely revealing snap of herself on social media. The model shared the snap on Instagram with her 25.5 million followers.

In the photo, the 28-year-old brunette bombshell posed in front of a mirror as she sported a two-piece swimwear set. The swimsuit consisted of a cropped bandeau that featured a thick back band and a twist in the front, and matching bottoms. The strapless swimwear top appeared to be made out of a stretch material and was mustard in color as it featured a cheetah print design. A bit of Emily’s cleavage was exposed in the mirror’s reflection, as well as her flat and chiseled core. The tiny bikini top also helped to display the beauty’s toned back.

The Gone Girl actress paired the bandeau with matching cheetah print bikini bottoms. The cheeky swimsuit pantys, which were high-waisted and featured a classic Brazilian style cut, were raised above Emily’s hips in a move that drew further attention to her tiny midsection. Most noticeably, however, the swimsuit bottoms showcased the model’s curvaceous derriere, which took center stage in the photo.

The stunner finished the revealing look off with a pair of mid-sized gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, the social media star had her long brunette locks tied into a messy bun at the top of her head. Emily also had some loose bangs framing the sides of her face that users could see via the mirror.

Emily detailed in the post’s caption that the swimsuit set was designed by Inamorata, a clothing company that she both owns and operates. The American hottie also expressed her excitement for the summertime in the caption.

The sizzling snap received a massive amount of support almost instantly after it was posted, accumulating more than 500,000 likes in the first 45 minutes of going live. Several thousand fans from all over the world commented on the post as well, praising the model’s tantalizing photo in several languages.

“Love you darling,” one user commented.

“Oh yes honey,” a second fan added.

“You are a gift from the heavens,” a third fan asserted.

“Oh my God, beautiful,” a fourth admirer proclaimed.

Emily has promoted a couple of her company’s bikini designs over the past week. On February 28, the model displayed her insanely fit physique in a multi-colored string bikini top that tied around her midriff and a barely-there matching thong. The post, which was shared on Inamorata’s Instagram account, received more than 23,000 likes per The Inquisitr.