Aussie Bombshell Natasha Oakley Oozes “Tropical Vibes” In Sexy Yellow Bikini

Natasha Oakley oozed “tropical vibes” in her most recent Instagram share. The bikini babe took shelter under a massive tree on the beach and shared the pics on social media.

The Australian bombshell looked at home in a sunny yellow bikini that showed off her amazing curves. The “Bikini A Day” blogger looked spectacular in a swimsuit that clung to her curvy figure. The Maui bikini set, which is from her Monday Swimwear range, is made from a ribbed fabric that clings to the body. However, the bikini top also offers underwire support that lifts and shapes the breasts.

The blonde, together with her friend and partner Devin Brugman, have turned their passion for bikinis and the beach into their career. Therefore, it only makes sense that Natasha takes care of her body to keep it bikini-ready. After nearly eight years in the swimsuit business, she still has an enviable figure. Her voluptuous cleavage, killer abs, and firm booty look even better than they did when she first started.

The multi-photo post offers the best of Natasha on the beach. In the first NSFW pic, the stunner looks directly at the camera. In the background, the palm trees, foliage, and sand give the image a tropical feel. The second photo has the model reaching for the branch above her and smiling. In the final image, Natasha offers a profile view of her lithe body. She holds onto the branch while kicking one leg ahead.

Natasha opted for a natural look in the photos. She allowed her hair to tumble in tangled disarray down one of her shoulders. She hardly wore any makeup and only wore a nude lipstick.

The geotag places Natasha in her native country, Australia. It seems as if the hottie was enjoying some down time on the world-renowned Bondi Beach. She has an incredible following of 2.1 million people who love keeping up-to-date with her antics as a model, designer, and entrepreneur. The savvy businesswoman also frequently engages with her fan base by consistently posting titillating pics.

This specific photo has already racked up over 10,000 views and proves that many people still find her relevant. While most of Natasha’s fans simply posted heart, fire, or similar emoji, some of them expressed themselves in words. These fans took to the comments section to let Natasha know what they thought of her look.

“Good morning, Tasha. That nice sunny yellow is definitely a FABULOUS color on you,” one fan raved.