Aussie Bombshell Brooke Evers Says She’s ‘Cold AF’ In Sheer Black Bodysuit For Poolside Snap

Brooke Evers’ most recent social media share has her showing off her killer figure in a sheer black bodysuit that is apparently making her cold. As fans who follow Zoo Weekly’s “2008 Beach Babe of the Year” know, Evers has been switching things up quite a bit in the past few days, rocking everything from workout gear to bikinis and most recently, a sheer black bodysuit.

In the beautiful new photo, the Australian hottie appeared in a pool at night. The model did not specifically reveal to fans where the shot was taken, but she could be seen leaning on the edge of the pool. She was looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. It looked as though she had just taken a dip, and she wore her long, blond locks down and wet as they fell all the way down her back. The bombshell added a beautiful application of makeup to her look that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lip gloss.

Evers kept things simple in a curve-hugging black bodysuit that was sheer and adorned with a number of graphics that covered her NSFW parts. Some of the fun designs on the ensemble included a strawberry, diamond, unicorn, and rose as well. In the caption of the shot, she included a splash emoji and told her 500,000-plus fans that she was cold.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to upward of 200 comments and that number only continues to climb. Many of Evers’ fans took to the photo to rave over her beautiful figure while countless others were left speechless and used heart and flame emoji to express their feelings instead.

“Amazing! Your husband is soooo lucky!” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You commented on a post I left on your page more then five years ago when you performed @ the budlight house of whatever in phx. I’ll say the same thing ‘your [sic] killing it’ haha,” another follower added.

“Beautiful and sexyyyyy Brooke,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the Australian beauty stunned in a pair of jeans and a sexy top. For the occasion, she left little to the imagination as she tugged at her jeans to expose her derriere for the camera. That particular photo was to promote a Super Bowl party in Miami that she was attending.