Cosplay Model Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer, Embroidered Lingerie Set

The cosplayer sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Sunday, March 1, cosplay model Erica Fett delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The sizzling snaps show the 31-year-old wearing a sheer lingerie set, adorned with embroidered yellow dandelions, from the clothing brand, Myla London. The risque ensemble put Erica’s ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display. Fans were also given a good view of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. The cosplayer paired the sexy look with statement earrings and a hoop nose ring.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her auburn hair in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, peach blush, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and berry-colored lipstick.

In the first image, the social media sensation placed one of her hands on the back of her head and leaned against a door frame. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly. Erica altered her position for the following photo by leaning forward and putting her hands on her thighs.

In the caption, the digital influencer wished her followers a “Happy Sunday” and encouraged them to visit her personal website where she uploads racy content that does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. She also implored fans to let her know which of the two photos did they prefer.

Many of Erica’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to share their opinion regarding the photo set.

“The second one. This is such pretty lingerie,” commented a follower.

“I think number 2 because I can see more of your ink!” agreed a different devotee.

Some commenters, however, stated that they had difficulty choosing a favorite between the two images.

“Too close to call your smile is perfect in both,” wrote one fan.

“You are absolutely [breathtakingly] beautiful!!!! Both pics are very beautiful,” chimed another Instagram user, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

The photos seem to have been taken at an earlier date, as the model shared a similar snap, wherein Erica sported the same lingerie, in late February. That post, however, consisted of a close-up shot that only showed the cosplayer’s upper body. Since its upload, the picture has been liked over 47,000 times.