Khloe Terae Poses With Surf Board In Unzipped, White One-Piece On Instagram

Khloe Terae headed back to Los Angeles, California over the weekend and she marked the journey with a new post on her Instagram account. The model shared a series of photos taken in Malibu, where she posed with a surf board and rocked an unzipped, long-sleeved one-piece that showed off some major skin.

The photos showed Khloe standing against a gray brick wall in the sand. Leaning against the wall was a white and green surf board, which she used as a prop in some of the shots. Khloe was mostly in the shade, but sunlight did appear to be pouring in from one side of the building, as the rays washed over the model and bounced off her tan skin. She looked ready to hit the waves in her sensible yet sexy rash guard.

The all-white swimwear featured a silver zipper that began at Khloe’s naval and ran up to her chest. However, she left the zipper completely open, revealing her braless look underneath. The fabric sat on the outer sides of Khloe’s busty chest as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

Khloe’s flat, toned tummy was on full display in the suit, and the V-shaped opening drew attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the lower half of the swimwear featured high-cut legs that showed off her muscular thighs and long, lean pins.

Khloe accessorized the look with a pair of silver stud earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair was styled in messy waves that fell down her shoulders.

The post included a several photos from all different angles. In some images, Khloe pointed her toes to further accentuate her pins and lifted her hair up into a messy pile on her head. Other images showed Khloe crossing her legs, which showed off her figure even more. The final photo was a bit more NSFW than the rest, as the fabric over her chest fell slightly and Khloe came close to suffering a wardrobe malfunction.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 28,000 likes and just over 430 comments in one day. Many of the model’s followers showed some love for her look in the comments section.

“Beach bunny,” one fan said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a long sleeve bikini look so [fire emoji],” another user added.

“This is white hot,” a third follower wrote.

Khloe always knows how to drive her followers wild. Earlier this month, she took to a hot springs to celebrate Galentine’s Day, where she rocked a tiny, black bikini.