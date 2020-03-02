Instagram Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Abs In Hot New Shot: ‘Hi Angel Face’

Daisy Keech took to her wildly popular Instagram page this past weekend to share a photo of herself and her killer abs with her fans. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has sizzled in a number of revealing outfits — most of which include a pair of what seem to be her favorite, baggy jeans. Yesterday, she put the distressed jeans back on and slayed in another hot look.

For the photo op, the model stood outside in the grass with a beautiful rose-covered bush just at her back. Keech looked like she was in her element, slipping her hands into the pockets of a pair of boyfriend jeans that hugged her waist but were baggy in the middle. The internet star put her rock-hard abs on full display in the image and added some sex appeal to the look with a black crop top that showed a little cleavage. To complete the outfit, she rocked a pair of white sneakers with purple laces.

Keech looked off to the side for the pic and styled her long, blond locks in a low ponytail. The model added to the sexy but casual vibe with a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and red lipstick. In the caption, she kept things relatively simple with an old school smiley face and the words “hi angel face.”

The post has only been live on the blond bombshell’s page for less than a day, but it’s earned her plenty of attention, racking up an impressive 172,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments. Many of her fans took to the post to rave over her figure while countless others commented on her toned tummy.

“Day 61 of having a crush on Daisy,” one follower wrote on the post.

“I live in Russia, I love you, I hope you will answer beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in, adding a series of flower emoji to the end of their comment.

“Why are you literally perfect,” one more fan asked.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another sexy look that included the same pair of boyfriend jeans. In that particular shot, the YouTube sensation added a light blue corset top that pushed up her chest and showed off plenty of cleavage for the camera.

“I may not be able to breathe, BUT BUTTT i look cute,” she wrote, crediting online retailer Oh Polly for the outfit.