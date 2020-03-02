Fitness Trainer Lauren Simpson Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Latest Workout Video

Lauren Simpson is an online fitness coach who uses social media platform Instagram to reach her fans. The WBFF World Champion often takes to the photo-sharing site to post short workout videos that her followers can use in their own training. On Monday, the model shared some of her favorite shoulder exercises with her 1.8 million followers.

In the video, Lauren is working out at the Kingdom Gym, tagged with the geolocation feature of the site. She wears a gray and black sports bra with criss-crossing straps on the back, leaving plenty of chiseled muscle on display. She adds high-waisted, spandex shorts that end at the very tops of her thighs and highlight her perky backside. A pair of black sneakers complete the outfit.

Lauren wears her long, straight platinum-blonde hair in a low ponytail and uses a bobby pin to hold back the several loose strands around her face. She adds thick black lashes, eyeliner, and pink glossy lips to the look.

In the video, the Instagram sensation runs through six different shoulder-targeting exercises, demonstrating proper form and showing off her sculpted physique. She begins with the seated DB press, which is performed by sitting on a bench and pushing two free weights up towards the ceiling.

Another exercise that Lauren demonstrates is the standing Arnold press, in which she stands with her legs slightly spread apart and pushes two free weights up to the ceiling in repetitive moves. Lauren then goes into the cable front raise, which involves a pulley machine. Standing with her back to the machine, the trainer pulls the cable through her legs and up toward her chest, with her arms straightened out in front of her.

In the caption of the post, Lauren writes out each exercise and specifies how many reps and sets her followers should do for each. She also says that as she is still recovering from a recent surgery, she has not been able to get to the gym yet and is focused on healing and recovery. Lauren advises her followers to make sure they train their shoulders from all angles and that they refuel properly.

The fitness trainer’s followers left nearly 12,000 likes and dozens of comments on the videos in the first few hours of being posted. Many of them called her an inspiration and thanked her for the exercise demonstration.

“Amazing! Will try this out tomorrow,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Love your workouts hope you feel better soon X,” another follower commented.