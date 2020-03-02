Kelly Ripa’s Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In Glittery Tank & Barrettes In Throwback Shot

Lola Consuelos took to social media this past weekend to share a stunning shot of herself rocking a glittery tank top and a pair of barrettes in her hair. Unlike her mother, Kelly Ripa, the 18-year-old does not share photos to her Instagram page very often. She only posted to her page a total of five times in February, including one last post she managed to get in on Saturday.

In the undated photo, the brunette beauty posed for a solo shot in an outdoor location. She looked picture-perfect, wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included blush, mascara, filled in brows, and a hint of lipstick. She parted her long locks in the middle, styling her hair straight as it fell all the way down her chest. Consuelos added two silver barrettes to the look — one on each side of her part.

The New York city resident looked fashionable in a glittery blue tank top that fit her like a glove. She added a black cardigan that draped off of her shoulders. To complete her look, Consuelos rocked some dark denim, although the shot cut off right at her hips, so it was impossible to tell if she was wearing a pair of shorts or jeans.

The post has been live on her page for two days and has earned her a ton of attention from fans. In addition to over 23,000 likes, the upload has amassed an impressive 300-plus comments, numbers that only continue to climb. Some Instagram users took to the comments section to let Consuelos know that she looked gorgeous, while countless others raved over her outfit. A few more pointed out the resemblance between her and her famous mother. Ripa herself took the opportunity to comment on her daughter’s post.

“You are a beauty. Inside and out little one,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host wrote, adding a series of heart emoji.

“Girl how are you so perfect???” a second social media user asked.

“Looks just like your Momma. Absolutely stunning,” complimented a third fan, including a few smiley face emoji with their comment.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that Consuelos posted another rare update on her page, that time with a series of photos to wish her brother, Joaquin Consuelos, a happy birthday. In addition to a number of throwback shots of the now 17-year-old, she also shared a few images of her and her brother together in recent years. It comes as no surprise that post earned her rave reviews as well. Fans also left many birthday wishes for Joaquin.