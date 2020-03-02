Hot Real Estate Broker Marissa Everhart Channels Pamela Anderson In Sexy ‘Baywatch’ Bathing Suit

Marissa Everhart steamed up social media in a scanty bathing suit for her latest Instagram upload. The hot real estate broker delighted her fans with the post on Monday morning.

In the racy snap, Marissa looked smoking hot as she channeled actress Pamela Anderson in a red Baywatch inspired one-piece bathing suit. The sexy swimwear boasted a high cut on the hip that showed off the model’s killer legs. The suit also flashed her hourglass curves, including her ample bust, tiny waist, and curvy hips. Her muscular arms were also on display in the snap.

Marissa is seen laying on the beach as the waves come crashing in. She gets soaking wet and sports sand all over her body and her bathing suit in the process.

The model’s long, blond hair was sprawled out behind her and damp in the ocean water as she rested her arms above her head. She also dug her toes into the sand as she kept one of her legs straight and had the other bent at the knee.

Marissa appeared to rock a full face of makeup in the shot. The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes. She added to the sexy look with black eyeliner, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also sported pink lipstick on her plump pout. She completed the glam look with a glowing bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo she revealed that the picture was taken in Miami, Florida by a photographer named Vincent Pierce. She also used the hashtags #endlesssummer and #Baywatch to express her thoughts on the pic.

Meanwhile, some of the model’s more than 751,000 followers made quick work of showing their support for the snap. The post earned more than 600 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her account.

“This is absolutely a great pic! I love beach shoots!” one of Marissa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Mermaid moment,” stated another adoring fan.

“Gorgeous and Beautiful,” a third social media user told the model.

“This photo is everything. You look like a total beach bunny. You could seriously have been an actress on Baywatch. I love everything about this. So awesome!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans who follow the model know that she basically lives at the beach. Many of her photos are snapped at the beach or by the water, and she often reveals her passion for fishing.

Just last week, Marissa Everhart dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy blue bikini with white trim as she lounged in the sand. To date, that photo as raked in more than 2,700 likes and over 75 comments.