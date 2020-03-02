Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Curves In Animal-Print One-Piece Thong Swimsuit

The Instagram page for Tropic of C, the swimwear brand created by the gorgeous Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, frequently features sizzling snaps or videos of Candice herself in the brand’s clothing. The latest Instagram update from Tropic of C is no different, as the brand shared a short video in which Candice flaunted her insane physique in a skimpy swimsuit.

In the video, Candice perched at the edge of a balcony overlooking a courtyard area. Green trees were visible throughout the space, and another building was located across from her. Though the Tropic of C account didn’t include a geotag on the post, the majority of the latest campaign was shot in Jamaica, so the latest update was likely from there as well.

Candice stood up on her tip toes to elongate her body, and placed her hands on the railing to keep her balance. She rocked a scandalously revealing one-piece swimsuit that had a back which dipped all the way to her lower back, revealing plenty of skin. The swimsuit was also a thong-style, and it showcased Candice’s pert derriere to perfection.

The animal-print pattern of the swimsuit was a bold look, and Candice kept the rest of the ensemble simple, adding a pair of hoop earrings and not much else. Her long blond locks were slicked back in an effortless style, and the sun captured her stunning features as she shifted her pose slightly for the quick video.

The brand’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot post, and it racked up over 7,600 likes within just 31 minutes. The front of the swimsuit wasn’t visible in the video, as Candice kept her body turned away from the camera. Her legs looked miles long in the sizzling video, and she looked flirtatiously over her shoulder at the camera.

One follower couldn’t seem to find enough words to praise Candice, and said “perfection! Impressive! Irresistible! Lovely!” followed by a series of diamond emoji.

Another fan simply commented “beauty.”

One follower couldn’t find out how to express his thoughts on Candice’s enviable physique, and instead opted to leave two flame emoji in the comments section.

The stunner from South Africa has been showing off plenty of pieces from Tropic of C’s latest collection, both on the brand’s Instagram page and on her own Instagram page. Recently, she shared a video on her own page in which she rocked a super skimpy leopard-print bikini, as The Inquisitr reported. Candice shared the short clip on March 1, and the stunner gave a little shimmy as she flaunted her toned physique for the camera in several poses.