An official within the Donald Trump administration is adding climate denial language into official scientific research by the Interior Department, according to a report from the New York Times. In an effort reportedly led by Indur Goklany, deputy secretary at the Interior Department, research papers were altered to say that rising carbon monoxide levels are good for the planet and that scientists are overestimating the risk of warming.

No fewer than 9 reports have been altered to include debunked or scientifically unproven information about climate change. Those reports covered topics like environmental studies on watersheds that were ultimately used to shuttle the limited water in the American West to agricultural uses rather than fisheries and wildlife conservation areas.

Goklany reportedly pushed to include information that sows doubt about the accuracy of climate change modeling and predictions in language that ultimately became known as “Goks uncertainty language” within the Interior Department.

“In Interior Department emails to scientists, Mr. Goklany pushed misleading interpretations of climate science, saying it ‘may be overestimating the rate of global warming, for whatever reason;’ climate modeling has largely predicted global warming accurately,” the Times writes.

Ultimately, the report reviewed by the news outlet featured language that inaccurately claims that some studies have found that the planet isn’t warming while some have confirmed that it is.

The so-called “Gok’s uncertainty language” also included information that carbon dioxide – levels of which recently reached the highest rate in the atmosphere in human history – is beneficial to the planet. Carbon dioxide is believed to be the main cause of climate change and it is generally agreed that an increase is detrimental to most life on the planet. But a report was altered to say that carbon dioxide can increase plant water use efficiency and lengthen the growing season for farmers. This statement presents research in a misleading way that is in direct opposition to the scientists’ conclusion on the matter.

Jacquelyn Gill, a professor of paleoecology and plant ecology at the University of Maine, said that the campaign to alter scientific documents constitutes an attack on science.

“Highlighting uncertainty is consistent with the biggest attacks on the climate science community,” said Gill. “They’re emphasizing discussions of uncertainty to the point where people feel as though we can’t actually make decisions.”

“Scientists and policy experts say that, by embedding an inaccurate sense of uncertainty about scientific findings in its documents, the Trump administration is advancing its policy of weakening environmental rules and reallocating vast quantities of water to farming and irrigation,” the Times notes, adding that the climate data so far indicates that such a move is not tenable.