Dua Lipa Enjoys The Australian Sun In Short-Sleeved Bodysuit With Ice Cream

Dua Lipa recently paid Australia a visit and wowed her followers in some of her most recent snapshots.

The “Swan Song” songstress put on a white jumpsuit with blue detailing. She left the garment half unbuttoned and displayed her decolletage. The short number showed off her incredible legs and the tattoos on her arms. Lipa paired the ensemble with white sneakers and socks of the same color. The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper held a small blue handbag on her shoulder and opted for small earrings. She rocked gold rings on several different fingers and sported her blond and brunette hair up in a messy bun. Lipa left her chest bare with no accessories and applied a bold red lip.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Lipa appeared to be living her best life down under.

In the first shot, she posed against a brick wall. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” hitmaker was captured from the knees-up and had caught the light beautifully. She looked over to her left while holding an ice cream in her hand.

In the next frame, she stood directly in the sun and placed one hand against a silver pole next to her. Lipa displayed her side profile while looking over to her right and licked her ice cream in her other hand.

Lipa geotagged the upload as Sydney, Australia, letting fans know what city in the world she is visiting.

For her caption, she let fans know that her ice cream was strawberries and cream flavor.

In the span of one day, Lipa’s post racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 6,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 40 million followers.

“AWWW YOU LOOK SO CUTE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I’m so honored to be in the same city as you right now xx,” another shared.

“I can’t imagine always looking this pretty,” remarked a third fan.

“I want this outfit,” a fourth admirer commented.

It seems Lipa has made a lot of impact on social media since paying Sydney a visit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed her followers in a multicolored crop top with frilly short sleeves and a matching high-waisted mini skirt. The “New Rules” singer-songwriter paired the ensemble with rainbow-colored high-heel rollerblades and sported her blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail which she accessorized with a bright pink headband. In the span of one day, her upload gathered in an impressive 3 million likes, proving her impact on the platform.