‘Critically Ill’ Coronavirus Patient Saved By Stem Cell Therapy, Study Says

A 65-year-old woman in China‘s Kunming University hospital intensive care unit who was critically ill with coronavirus was saved after treatment with stem cell therapy, South China Morning Post reports.

According to a study published Thursday on Chinaxiv.org., the woman was treated in Baoshan Hospital in Kunming, which is the capital of southwest China’s Yunnan province. After contracting coronavirus, the patient was reportedly fighting for her life for almost two weeks until she received a shot of umbilical cord stem cells. Four days from the day of the injection, she was allegedly able to walk again.

“Although only one case was shown here, it could be very important and inspire similar clinical practices in treating critically ill Covid-19 patients,” said the study, which has yet to be peer-reviewed.

The woman reportedly experienced no ill effects from the therapy, and the study suggests treatment might be best used in combination with “other immune modulating agents.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) lists 14 trials of stem cell treatment for Covid-19 in its clinical database. Although this particular form of therapy is controversial, it has nevertheless shown promise for critically ill patients, generating hope in health and medical professionals.

Dr. Li Honghui has pushed the use of stem cell therapy and highlighted its potential to show results within days.

“We cannot stick to the rules, we must be bold and innovative,” he said, per Hunan Daily.

As reported by Business Insider, coronavirus treatment could become expensive in the United States. A Thursday report released by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is — as of now — the only facility that can test for the virus and is not billed for testing. For Americans that are treated in the ER or urgent care, other fees will likely rack up, depending on the insurance plan of the individual in question.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, claimed that the United States would have a screening capacity of 10,000 people by the end of next week, and another 10,000 by the end of the following week. He has also pushed for a virus response that includes outreach to manufacturers that can help with diagnosis to ensure that testing does not rely only on the CDC.

“What we need to do now is make a real concerted effort to get a therapeutic,” he said, per The Hill. “We know when it started but we don’t know when this is going to end.”