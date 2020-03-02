‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Shows Off Tanned Backside In Revealing Monokini

Lauren Drain took to Instagram yesterday to share a sexy shot of her backside while clad in a revealing black monokini. Over the past few weeks, the blond bombshell has been showing off her well-known figure for fans in a number of smoking hot looks to tease her upcoming training program, which is only a week away. In the latest update that was added to her gorgeous feed, she sizzled in a short video clip.

In the seconds-long boomerang clip, the model stood outside of a doorway, putting her hands up in the air and resting them on the door above her head. She faced her backside to the camera, leaving very little to the imagination in a tiny black monokini that was cut out in all of the right places. Her pose showcased her tanned figure, including her sculpted arms, shoulders, back, and of course, her booty and legs. Drain also matched her nails to the suit, opting to go with a black polish.

Even though she looked to be ready for a dip in the pool, the Las Vegas resident wore her long locks down and slightly waved, in addition to a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

In the caption, Drain told her fans that there’s still a little more time left to enroll in her program, also revealing that she was actually three months pregnant when the video was shot.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s been popular among Drain’s nearly 4 million fans, racking up over 18,000 likes and well over 120 comments. Most followers were quick to rave over her killer body while many others couldn’t get over the fact that she was a few months pregnant. A few more asked questions about her training program.

“Ive seen better. Just joking youre the beautifulest woman alive!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a peach emoji and heart.

“Great work keep it up,” another social media user raved, trailing their comment with a flexing hand emoji.

“How much does it cost for you to customize a workout for someone?” one more follower asked.

“Absolutely charming beautiful,” a fourth admirer gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned once again, that time in a sizzling tank top and a pair of short Daisy Dukes that flaunted her muscular stems. She completed the ensemble with a pair of sky-high clear heels and not surprisingly, her admirers gave the update their stamp of approval with thousands of likes.