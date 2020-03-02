Serena Williams Glows In Sweet Instagram Snap With Husband Alexis Ohanian

Tennis star Serena Williams delighted her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which featured a sweet snap of herself and husband Alexis Ohanian enjoying a moment together.

Serena didn’t give any indication of where the two were when the photo was snapped, but the background appeared to be a luxurious boat, suggesting they may have been enjoying some solitude on the water. Alexis looked business casual in a dark blue button-down shirt and dark pants. He had facial hair that gave him an effortless look, and had his hair coiffed as he squinted into the sun. He had a big smile on his face as he slung an arm around his wife.

Serena absolutely glowed in a tan and black patterned sweater and a caramel colored floppy brimmed hat. Serena’s hair was styled in an edgy bob, and she had a soft pink hue on her lips. While Serena’s hat obscured some of her face, her smile couldn’t be concealed — the tennis pro was grinning from ear to ear as she enjoyed a moment with her husband.

Serena didn’t provide much context for the shot, allowing the sweet photo to speak for itself. Although their daughter Olympia wasn’t in the picture, she referred to them by their parental roles in the caption of the post.

Serena’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the adorable shot, and the post racked up over 56,900 likes within just 22 minutes, including a like from new mom and fellow celebrity Ashley Graham. Many of Serena’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the post, as it received 463 comments in the same short time span.

“Love when you post him. Y’all are too cute together,” one fan said.

“You both look so relaxed!” another fan said, enjoying the glimpse at one of their more casual moments.

“I love you guys for one another. I’m a fan for life. Sending love the Brooklyn way,” another follower added.

“Happy for you. Well deserved happiness,” one fan commented.

While Serena often shares sweet snaps of herself with Alexis or herself with daughter Olympia, she also uses her Instagram page as a place to get real with her fans. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Serena opened up to her fans about how difficult it was to balance motherhood with a professional tennis career. The heartfelt caption accompanied a simple shot in which Serena sat in a car, staring off into the distance while Olympia curled up on her chest and slept.