‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: Nelle Faces Carly’s Wrath During Courtroom Appearance

A new sneak peek filled with General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 2 is out and fans can expect a lot of Nelle-related chaos. There are plenty of signs hinting that Nelle may have finally pushed people too far, but for now, it looks like she’ll do her best to continue her game-playing.

The new preview shared Monday morning via Twitter shows that Carly, Michael, and Nelle will be at court this week. Nelle is dressed in regular clothes, which could suggest that she’s managed to be released from jail.

Carly and Michael both have some things to say to Nelle, but General Hospital spoilers tease that she’ll maintain her typical composure. She’ll grin slightly as she listens to them tear into her, which likely means she is already thinking several steps ahead of where they are at the moment.

Michael will note that Nelle is facing multiple counts of murder, fraud, conspiracy, perjury, and assault. The Twitter caption for the sneak peek indicates that Michael will get his day in court and Carly will note that Nelle has dropped her bomb and can go now.

What is this bomb that Carly is referencing? Based on Carly and Michael’s demeanor in this scene, it does seem as if Nelle has rattled them with a new development. It may be that she managed to get released, and the buzz is that she’ll also fight for custody of Wiley.

General Hospital spoilers have not yet pinpointed exactly when this faceoff in court occurs. However, SheKnows Soaps does share a few tidbits about the Wiley-related drama set to play out this week.

Apparently, Alexis will cross paths with Nelle during Friday’s show. Alexis has been thoroughly stunned by the baby swap situation and she has a vested interest in it all since she was Lucas and Brad’s lawyer through the process.

In addition, Julian has also asked Alexis to help him find solid legal representation for Brad, so she’s still very much involved in this mess. Whatever Alexis has to say to Nelle, it’s probably not particularly friendly.

Are Nelle’s days numbered at this point? General Hospital spoilers have hinted that may be the case, and there will be no shortage of potential suspects if she is released, goes after custody of Wiley, and ends up dead.

General Hospital spoilers indicate that emotions will be running high this week as everybody continues to adjust to the Wiley drama. By the looks of things, fans can expect Nelle to be right at the center of it all.