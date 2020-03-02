Bikini Model Alexa Collins Flaunts Flawless Figure In A Black Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

Alexa Collins sizzled in a skimpy top and some tight pants for a brand new Instagram snap. The bikini model delighted her fans with the post on Monday morning.

In the racy pic, Alexa looked bright-eyed as she rocked a black crop top with thin spaghetti straps that showcased the blond bombshell’s abundant cleavage, tiny waist, flat tummy, and thrust her rock hard abs into the spotlight. She added a pair of skintight high-waisted pale pink leggings that flaunted her curvy hips and legs as well.

Alexa posed with one hip pushed out as she leaned against a wooden counter top and held a bottle in her hand. She wore her golden locks parted down the middle and styled in loose strands the fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap.

The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow. She included black eyeliner to make her eyes pop. She also added pink blush on her cheekbones, and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She completed the application with an eye-catching pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a light-colored room with hardwood flooring is seen. A chair sits in the corner while sunlight streams through a window with sheer, white curtains.

In the caption, Alexa tells her fans how she burns fat and gets through “hectic” workdays with supplements.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s 825,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the photo. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 2,300 times and left more than 55 comments in the span of just 25 minutes.

“You’re BEAUTIFUL as a morning dew on a rose,” one of Alexa’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“You’re so beautiful beautiful babe, have a great day,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You are my favorite and so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“I just wanted to say thank for always noticing, reading, liking and replying back to all fans comments and DMs in Ur busy time. This is much appreciated and I do think that this humble nature of urs is what sets us apart from the rest. Truly unique and special u are,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa Collins often delights her fans in skimpy outfits. Over the weekend, the model put all of her enviable curves on display in a plunging white romper with a red chili pepper pattern. That pic has racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 450 comments to date.