Donald Trump Tweets Old Poll Numbers To Show People Approve Of His Coronavirus Response

Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that a vast majority of Americans believe in the government’s ability to handle the response to the coronavirus epidemic. The problem is that the numbers Trump cited don’t come from the source he claims they do. Instead, it appears that he used the results of a poll taken prior to the panic over the virus began to tank the stock market and before the virus began to spread rapidly within the United States.

As Raw Story reports, the president sought to reassure citizens that his administration was able to handle the COVID-19 virus, which has taken the lives of 2 people within the U.S. and thousands across the world.

“A Poll in today’s New York Post says that 77% of ‘U.S. adults have confidence in their government’s ability to handle the Coronavirus (Number One), compared to other health threats.’ 64% for Zika, 58% for Ebola,” he wrote. “Others way down on list. Our professionals are doing a great job!”

However, there was no article from the New York Times on Sunday that has the numbers Trump claims. Raw Story was able to locate a poll that matches the question and numbers that the president cited, but it was taken by Gallup and was performed on February 3-16.

The market began its nosedive nearly a week after the poll was taken. Additionally, Trump had not delivered his two press conferences about the virus – both of which received criticism.

At that point, the whistleblower hadn’t revealed that coronavirus responders were poorly trained and lacked basic protective gear. Finally, the virus had not yet spread through the community, and the only instances of Americans with the disease had traveled to areas where the virus was spreading.

He followed up the reportedly misleading tweet with a second message attacking the media, saying that people were upset with news agencies rather than the government over the coronavirus.

“People are disgusted and embarrassed by the Fake News Media, as headed by the @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @comcast & MSDNC, @ABC, @CBSNews and more. They no longer believe what they see and read, and for good reason. Fake News is, indeed, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” he wrote.

The Trump administration has faced intense criticism in recent days for what people say is an inadequate response to the growing threat of the virus. Within Trump’s own White House, aides have raised the alarm, saying that the administration’s response to the problem so far has been chaotic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.