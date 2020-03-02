Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Victor Summons Adam

Big new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor summons Adam, and it looks like The Mustache might accept his younger son’s offer to run Newman Enterprises while Victoria recovers. Of course, nothing between this troubled father and son is ever simple, and Victor certainly has some strings attached to the potential job.

Shortly after Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) attack, Adam (Mark Grossman) offered to step up at the family business. However, Victor (Eric Braeden) was wary of his younger son stepping in because Adam had burned him before, and mere weeks ago, he threatened to start a war again. Left with few options, though, when Nick (Joshua Morrow) refused to get caught up in the situation, Victor finds himself seriously considering putting Adam in Victoria’s spot for the time being.

Adam actor Mark Grossman recently discussed the storyline with CBS Soaps In Depth. He offered insight into his on-screen alter ego’s motivation. In part, Adam wants Victor’s approval. During Victor’s gala, Adam felt jealous of his father’s relationship with Victoria and Nick, and he found himself wanting that type of closeness with his old man. However, Adam has a difficult time admitting that to anybody but Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). However, that might not be the only reason he’s offered to take the top spot at Newman in Victoria’s absence.

“We always have to wonder if he’s being genuine or if it’s simply a power move. His he making this offer so he can then take over, or is he doing it to mend his relationship with his father? We never really know Adam’s motivation,” Grossman admitted.

It looks like Genoa City receives some icy winter weather this week, and a downed tree branch leaves Adam stuck with his father at the Ranch while they discuss the possible terms of Adam working for the family business. Things between these two are never easy and don’t expect this encounter to go smoothly.

“Both of them have hurt each other terribly. Adam has betrayed Victor in the past, but Victor has also let him down. Adam knows that nothing is ever what it seems when it comes to Victor. So if he is inviting Adam over to accept his offer, I’m sure there his more to this story,” teased the actor.

There’s no way Victoria will feel good about Adam taking her spot, though, and that could end up causing Victor to reconsider the whole situation, especially if Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) realizes it bothers her daughter. In the end, Adam simply wants to be part of his family, and this is one way for him to be included.