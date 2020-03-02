Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Lifts Up White Crop Top To Expose Her Chest

Kayla Moody went scantily clad for a brand new Instagram pic. The hot military wife stunned fans with her NSFW post on Monday morning.

In the racy photo, Kayla let it all hang out as she rocked a barely-there white crop top, which she pulled up to expose her chest underneath. She added some matching white panties as well.

The ensemble showed off Kayla’s toned arms, ample bust, flat tummy, impressive abs, tiny waist, and curvy hips. She posed in front of a white wall as she gave a seductive glare into the camera.

Kayla’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, and dark pink eye shadow. She added to the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and under eyes, and a dark berry lipstick. She completed the style with a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the snap, Kayla revealed that the photo was taken in Las Vegas, Nevada, and called it motivation for her fans to start off the week.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 665,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 2,600 times and left nearly 100 comments within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her account.

“WOW!!!! Baby. You just made my day Honey. I Love You Sweetheart,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You have the total package babe,” remarked another adoring fan.

“Good morning you look very beautiful,” a third social media user told the model.

“This is the way to start my day and week! Kayla you’re looking more beautiful and ever in the photo. Whatever you’re doing, keep it up. You’re simply breathtaking my dear,” a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model appears to have no qualms about rocking racy outfits and showing some skin for her online photos. She’s seen quite often sporting see-through tops, scanty lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, tight jeans, plunging dresses, and more.

Over the weekend, the blond bombshell got the pulses of her followers racing when she donned a white bra and a pair of matching thong panties. That upload also proved to be a popular one among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s earned more than 14,000 likes and over 315 comments.