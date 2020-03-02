Salma Hayek Sizzles In Black Bikini & Sheer Leopard-Print Cover-Up

Salma twirled in her sheer animal-print beachwear.

Salma Hayek looked every inch the superstar in a sizzling set of photos shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The gorgeous actress wowed as she struck several poses in a black bikini underneath her sheer cover-up as she twirled around on a wooden deck while seemingly enjoying a sunny vacation somewhere very tropical.

The new upload shared online on March 1 was made up of a collage of four stunning photos that showed the ageless beauty as she swished her chic cover-up, which was sheer and flowed in the breeze.

In the top left hand side photo, Salma gave the camera a sultry look with her right arm stretched out in front of her while she twirled. In the second, she was also mid-twirl while she looked over her shoulder.

In the third snap in the bottom left corner, the beauty continued her spin while her reflection could be spotted in the window of the double glass doors behind her. The reflection also showed that she was right next to the beach as the blue ocean water stretched for miles in front of her alongside a large palm tree.

In the final of the four photos contained in the upload, fans got a better look at her whole body as she stood barefoot on the deck and gave her 14.3 million followers a glimpse at her seriously toned legs via the cover-up’s high slit that stretched all the way up to her thigh.

The last photo also gave fans a better look at her glamorous resort wear, as the sheer animal-print fabric appeared to show that she wore a pretty skimpy and plunging black bikini underneath the fierce and flowy cover-up.

Salma appeared to wear very little, if any, makeup for the photos, as her undeniable natural beauty shone through while her long, dark hair flowed down past her shoulders.

In the caption, she shared a message for her fans in both English and her native language of Spanish, but didn’t reveal her exact location.

Salma – who recently used the social media site to clap back at a fan who accused of having too much botox after she posted another stunning vacation snap – urged her many followers to “fly with the wind” alongside a wind and a red heart emoji.

Many fans flocked to the comments section of the upload to share their approval.

“Love animal print [it] suits u,” one fan commented with a fire emoji.

“You are a very beautiful woman Ms Hayek,” a second person wrote.

A third person called Salma a “goddess.”

The sunny vacation upload has received more than 449,000 likes since Salma first shared it with her fans.