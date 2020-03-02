Instagram Hottie Lana Rhoades Gets Soaking Wet In A White Crop Top And Panties

Lana Rhoades opted for a barely-there outfit in her most recent Instagram photo. The sexy model delighted her fans with the post on Sunday night.

In the racy pic, Lana looked smoking hot as she went soaking wet in a tiny cropped tank top. The shirt boasted a wide cut on the sides and flaunted the brunette bombshell’s sideboob in the process. She paired the top with some skimpy panties.

The ensemble showed off Lana’s toned arms, ample bust, tiny waist, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs.

She sat on a bathroom counter between two sinks and in front of a mirror for the snap. Lana grabbed at the bottom of her shirt to hold it up as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. Her skin glistened with moisture and she had her knees held tightly together.

Lana wore her long, dark brown hair pushed back behind her head. The damp locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her forehead, nose, and chin, and appeared to wear blush on her cheeks as well.

In the background of the black-and-white picture, Lana’s reflection is visible. She also had a hairbrush and makeup items sitting next to her on the counter.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 7.8 million followers went wild for the post. The photo earned more than 841,000 likes and over 3,700 comments within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her account.

“Total babe,” one of Lana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“This has to be the first time I’ve seen you post a black and white photo,” another loyal fan told the model.

“Are you sure you’re not a Victoria’s Secret model?” a third social media user stated.

“My heart is beating so hard,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is known for dropping the jaws of her fans in her posts. She often showcases her enviable curves in sexy lingerie, tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, booty shorts, tight pants, and other racy ensembles.

Just last month, Lana Rhoades grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a pair of white thong panties and a barely-there metallic fringe skirt. To date, that post has racked up more than 1 million likes and nearly 5,000 comments.