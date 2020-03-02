Kaia Gerber Channels Mom Cindy Crawford In Supermodel Catwalk Pose

Kaia Gerber channeled mom Cindy Crawford on the catwalk, showing off the facial similarities both mother and daughter share during the teen’s recent runway walk for designer Givenchy. She hit the runway for the designer’s haute couture show in France for Paris Fashion Week.

The daughter of the ’90s fashion icon looked impeccable in a creation by the legendary designer where her body was completely covered save for her stunning face, hands, and legs.

The scarlet red gown, complete with a billowing cape, was part of Givenchy’s Fall/Winter collection, reported The Daily Mail.

While the garment appeared to cover Kaia from her neck to her feet, the top of the dress could not be seen as it was completely enveloped by the oversized topper. It’s only distinction was a thigh-high slit that showed off Kaia’s impossibly long legs.

Kaia’s face was emotionless and her eyes fixed straight ahead as she strode down the catwalk and showed off the breathtaking design.

Along with the dress, the teenage stunner wore a pair of strappy lilac heels. Pale makeup highlighted the color of the breathtaking garment, allowing it to stand out against her pale skin.

Silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with green stones adhered to it appeared to be the only jewelry the model wore.

Kaia, who recently cut her long brown hair into a chic, chin-length bob, wore her tresses slicked back and away from her face.

Kaia looks eerily like her mother Cindy Crawford, who was the toast of the fashion world in the 1990s alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz and was the inspiration for the elite first group of supermodels.

Paris Fashion Week is held twice a year, usually in February and September, to showcase a designer’s spring/summer and fall/winter collections.

Kaia also closed the Givenchy show in a showstopping white bridal-style gown. The white lace dress was enveloped in a white headpiece that appeared to be floating above the young woman’s head.

Followers of the young woman shared their comments on the striking similarities between Kaia and her mother in the comments section of the post.

“True fashion is timeless & loveliness. Beauty carries on. U got it from your Mama Cindy Crawford,” said one fan.

“She looks so good, just like Cindy,” said a second admirer of the young woman.

“Red is your color. Holy Guacamole, you look stunning Kaia,” remarked a third follower.

“Kaia is Givenchy,” said a fourth fan.

Prior to her turn on the catwalk in Paris, Kaia worked fashion week in Milan, walking for designers Prada, Fendi, Moschino, and Max Mara, reported The Daily Mail.