‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kayla Is Horrified By Rolf’s Newest Plan, Evan Reveals His Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 2, 2020 reveal that the week will start off with some exciting drama for fans to enjoy.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) continues to be held hostage by Dr. Rolf (William Utay) on the orders of Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

Kayla will try to get Rolf talking and bragging about how he transferred Stefano’s essence into Steve’s body so that she can learn all that she can in hopes of possibly bring the love of her life back to her. However, the process may backfire.

During the conversation, Rolf will get a wickedly twisted idea. Stefano has been so desperate to get the love of his life, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) by his side that he would be willing to do anything. Now, it seems that Rolf may believe that he could transfer Marlena’s essence into Kayla’s body, seemingly putting Stefano and Marlena and Steve and Kayla together.

Kayla will be horrified by the idea, and she’ll likely to try free herself from Dr. Rolf’s clutches before it’s too late and she and Marlena are lost forever.

Meanwhile, fans will also watch as Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) scrambles in hopes of getting Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) execution stopped. Ben has been sentenced to death for the murder of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chishell Stause), but is an innocent man.

Now that Ciara knows that Evan Frears (Brock Kelly) is the person who actually killed Jordan, and is the father of her baby boy, David, she’ll do everything she can in hopes of stopping the execution.

Elsewhere in Salem, Evan, whose real name has been revealed to be Christian Maddox, will spill his guts to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith). Evan will pull a gun on Sonny, and tell him everything about his true identity and relationship with Jordan.

In addition, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be frantic as he tries to save Kayla from Stefano. Stefano has demanded 10 million dollars and Marlena Evans in exchange for Kayla’s life, but Justin doesn’t want to see Marlena get hurt. He’ll turn to Marlena’s husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) for help.

Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as the pair may try to figure out a plan to not only save Marlena and Kayla, but also capture Stefano and bring back Steve Johnson in the process.