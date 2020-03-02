‘The Voice’ Coach Nick Jonas Responds To Blake Shelton ‘Bullying’ Claims

Nick's opening up about his relationship with Blake after the country star joked about "bullying" him.

Nick Jonas is speaking out about his relationship with Blake Shelton after the country star joked that he’s been “bullying” him as the new coach on The Voice. Though the “God’s Country” singer has poked a whole lot of tongue in cheek fun at Nick both before and after Season 18 of the NBC singing competition began airing last month, the 27-year-old Jonas Brothers star is now admitting that they’re actually on really good terms amid the star’s frequent playful jabs.

Nick got candid about their playful relationship in a new interview with Variety. In it, he opened up about their relationship both on and off set after he came in to replace Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, as a coach.

“I think any time you have a new guy, you can expect to be a little bit of a target. But Blake is very good at doing his Blake thing,” Nick explained of where he really stands with the popular country star, who’s the only coach to have appeared on every single season of the NBC reality show so has seen plenty of famous faces come and go over the past nine years.

“Contrary to his public comments about bullying me as the new guy, we have a lot of fun together and found a really good dynamic early on,” Nick continued, admitting that Blake’s really the coach who keeps all the others laughing and having a good time.

“I think the show only works when everyone’s having a good time, and Blake really sets that tone for the rest of us,” the “When You Look Me In The Eyes” singer then added.

But while they may be good friends behind the scenes, despite all the banter they’ve been exchanging, that certainly doesn’t mean it’s all lovey dovey between Nick and Blake and their fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson when they’re going up against one another in their infamous red spinning chairs.

“The first day, they take it easy, and by day two, the gloves came off, and I was sort of thrown at how drastic a change it was,” he admitted of how competitive things got between the four very early on.

“If you leave yourself open, even just a little bit, they will pounce,” he added.

Nick and Blake have already shared a whole lot of banter both on and off screen, despite The Voice only kicking off it’s latest stint last month.

The “God Gave Me You” singer recently admitted that the singer joining the coaching panel has already sent the show into “chaos” while the two have also exchanged quite a few playful quips in front of the cameras during the first set of Blind Auditions to air.

Nick even joked in another recent interview that he’s already endured so much ribbing from his fellow coaches that he was already thinking about quitting his new role already.