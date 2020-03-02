Australian Bombshell Abby Dowse Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Seductive Snap

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, in which she rocked a bold ensemble and posed seductively for her fans. The outfit she wore in the Instagram update was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Abby has worn pieces from the brand many times before on her Instagram page. In the caption of the post, she identified herself as a partner with the brand.

In the picture, Abby posed in front of a neutral backdrop. She didn’t include a geotag on her post indicating where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be indoors. Abby rocked a neon yellow cropped graphic t-shirt with “Kiss of the dragon” written across the chest in script, and an illustrated dragon on the front. The shirt featured a feminine ruffled detail along the sleeves and the hem of the top, and the cropped length meant that Abby’s chiselled abs were on full display.

The blond bombshell opted to pair the top with some simple black string bikini bottoms. On one side, the sides of the minuscule bikini bottoms stretched high over her hips, emphasizing her hourglass physique and elongating her legs. On the other side, Abby tugged the bikini strings out to create a seductive vibe in her pose, as the skimpy bottoms seemed moments from falling off entirely.

Abby pulled her long blond locks up into a messy bun atop her head, and added a few accessories to finish the look, including a delicate bracelet and a pair of hoop earrings. She had a pink gloss on her lips, and posed with her mouth open and her tongue slightly out as she tugged her bikini bottoms,

Abby’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 23,900 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look, and the post also received 562 comments in the same time span.

“Actual angel,” one fan said, followed by several heart emoji.

“The best way to start the week. With you looking absolutely phenomenal,” another added.

Another fan commented “you should be designated a national treasure.”

“Fresh out the pool and still need cooling off. Incredibly stunning babe,” said another follower.

In a recent Instagram update, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby introduced her followers to one of her four-legged friends. Abby went braless underneath a white crop top and paired the look with white combat boots and casual black pants. At her feet in the photo was an adorable white kitten.