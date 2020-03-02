‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Asks Fans For Help In Locating Cousin Who’s Been Missing For 6 Days

The Bravo star shared the sad news while on vacation in London.

Scheana Shay is asking fans for help in locating one of her relatives. The Vanderpump Rules star posted to social media to reveal that her mom’s cousin has been missing for more than nearly one week,

Scheana shared the sad news while vacationing with her mom Erika van Olphen in London. The Bravo star, who left boyfriend Brock Davies behind for some girl time across the pond with her mom, took to social media to reveal that she feels “helpless” in London amid the family crisis at home.

On Sunday, Scheana updated fans to reveal that her mom’s cousin, Phillip Tate, is still missing after last being seen on Tuesday, February 25 in the parking lot of the assisted living facility his mother-in-law resides in Riverside, California.

“We haven’t found anything,” Scheana said, per E! News. “There were a couple updates…a few sightings…but we still haven’t found him.”

In a statement to E!, Scheana’s family said Phil, 67, is a diabetic who has been suffering from dementia in the last year and “is unfamiliar with the area where he was reported missing.” He also reportedly loves being outdoors, so search efforts are being focused in open areas rather than in the city.

A missing person’s alert released by the California Highway Patrol describes Tate as 6’2″ and 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. The statement urged anyone with any leads to contact 911 or the Riverside Sheriff’s Department.

My cousin Phil Tate went missing in the Riverside area on Tuesday.. He suffers from dementia and diabetes And is not familiar to this area.. Please share and get the word out and Call 911 if he’s spotted! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2R0bIMDASq — ????Erika van Olphen (@erikavanolphen) February 27, 2020

Scheana has been retweeting articles and updates about her missing relative, but she has also been posting vacation photos to Instagram. While some criticized her vacation shares while her relative remains missing, Scheana said she hopes to draw attention to her family’s story.

“There is literally nothing else I can do other than post and hopefully by posting in London, more people see the story about our cousin,” the Vanderpump Rules star said.

In the comments to an article about the situation posted to Twitter, fans offered Scheana’s family support and prayers.

“Prayers they find him safe & sound,” one fan wrote.

“Any updates on him?? I am so sorry your family is going through this right now,” another said.

“I live here in Riverside! I’ll keep an eye out for him,” a third fan chimed in.

“Praying for you and the best outcome,” another wrote.

When asked what fans can do to help, Scheana’s mom asked people to continue to share the story.

Bravo.com notes that members of the Vanderpump Rules crew, including Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix and Kristen Doute have also posted to social media to alert their millions of followers about Scheana’s missing family member.