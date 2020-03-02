Hailey Baldwin Shares Sweet Birthday Kisses With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin shared a series of intimate snaps to Instagram in honor of her husband Justin Bieber’s birthday. The model was seen sharing some sweet kisses with her Billboard chart-topping husband as he celebrated his 26th birthday in a series of snaps she posted to the social media site.

Hailey called Justin her “best friend” and thanked him for making her happy in the photo’s sweet and simple caption.

It was the following sequence of photos that gave fans more insight into how much the young woman loves her new husband. The couple married in a religious ceremony on September 30, 2019, at the luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

The couple previously tied the knot one during a courthouse ceremony in September 2018 in New York City.

The first photo showed the young couple smooching on the boat that took friends and family to a rehearsal dinner ahead of their second wedding ceremony. Hailey wore an off-the-shoulder, mini wrap dress made by Vivienne Westwood, with high-heeled sandals that had stunning bow accents, reported Harpers Bazaar.

The second image was a more casual one, with the couple caught in an embrace by a pal. The image was grainy but demonstrated their affection for one another.

The third photo appeared to be from the reception of their wedding. Hailey is standing in front of Justin as he hugs her from behind and kisses her neck. Her high-necked dress by Ralph & Russo featured a thigh-high leg slit. She paired that with strappy white sandals from Jimmy Choo in the black-and-white image.

In a mirror selfie taken by the model, Hailey kissed Justin in an image that showed the duo are really just 20-something kids who are having fun together. She is seen kissing her husband’s tattooed neck, where a set of angel wings are clearly visible. Hailey is wearing a trucker hat in the pic and oversized hoop earrings.

The final appreciation photo was of the couple after they were pronounced man and wife at the religious ceremony. Hailey wore a custom off-the-shoulder lace and pearl embroidered gown by Virgil Abloh and Off-White. The designer also created a dramatic veil with lace trim and the words “Till Death Do Us Part” embroidered within the headpiece.

Fans of the couple chimed in with their own words of love for Justin, who has been a steady presence in the pop music world since the age of 16 when he made his music industry debut with the song “Baby.”

“Hottest couple ever. Happy birthday to him,” remarked one fan.

“Love you two,” said a second follower.

“I swear I’m not crying… YOU ARE,” stated a third admirer of the twosome.