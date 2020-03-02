Dua Lipa Stuns In Matching Multicolored Crop Top, Miniskirt & High Heel Rollerblades

Dua Lipa took a trip to Sydney over the weekend and wowed her fans in an eye-catching ensemble.

The “Hotter Than Hell” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored crop top with frilly short sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her midriff and the many tattoos inked on her arms. Lipa paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted miniskirt that showed off her incredible long legs that she covered with light-colored fishnet tights. She completed the outfit with rainbow-colored high-heel rollerblades.

The “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper wore her blond and brunette hair up in a ponytail, which she accessorized with a bright pink headband. Lipa rocked numerous rings on multiple fingers and applied colorful eye shadow that made her face pop. She wrapped a gold chain around her neck and opted for small hoop earrings.

In a series of posts, Lipa posed in front of a closed door in a hallway.

In the first shot, she crouched and pushed one hand on the floor to lift her body up. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress looked directly at the camera lens with a strong expression and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, she was captured from her side. She pushed one leg forward and lifted one hand to her hair.

In the third frame, the “Lost in Your Light” entertainer was photographed straight to camera. She rested her hand on the side of her face and stared at the photographer with a fierce look. She stretched her right leg forward and leaned against the door.

In the fourth and final pic, she showed off the details of the costume in a close-up shot.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 3.1 million likes and over 11,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 40 million followers.

“YOU F*CKING IT ALL THE WAY UP SIS ILYYYY,” one user wrote.

“Wait, these rollerblades though?! Sheesh, out here rolling on rainbows,” another shared.

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH DUA,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“You’re an absolute queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to achieving millions of likes on her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wowed her social media audience when she was captured in a bodysuit from her own merchandise. To date, the upload has gathered more than 3 million likes and over 9,500 comments. However, within just three hours, it had racked up 1.3 million likes, proving just how popular the singer is on Instagram.