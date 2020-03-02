Candice Swanepoel Shimmies In A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model left very little to the imagination in a sultry new video.

Candice Swanepoel showed off a whole lot of skin after she slipped into the tiniest leopard-print bikini for a new video shared to Instagram over the weekend. The beauty, who’s been a Victoria’s Secret Angel for around a decade, seriously sizzled as she moved around and struck several poses for the camera as she revealed almost every inch of her toned model body.

In the video, which was shared to her account on March 1, the mom of two didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination as she kicked things off with a mini shimmy before she then pulled a number of different seductive poses for the camera.

Candice flicked her long hair, which was down and poker straight, back behind her shoulder before she placed her right hand on the strings of her bikini bottoms which were tied into large bows on both hips to pull them up higher.

The 31-year-old lingerie model then moved her hands up to the straps of her bikini top as she pulled both up over her shoulders.

The bikini wasn’t exactly a modest number. The stunner wowed in the two-piece which was made up of a minuscule triangle top and skimpy bottoms that sat well below her bellybutton with only a tiny piece of material to cover herself.

Both were in a pretty wild leopard-print with black strings.

She paired the chic two-piece with several gold chains wrapped around her neck while she shared the video with her 14.1 million followers with a bright filter.

The bikini appeared to be taken from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, though Candice didn’t tag the brand in her post. She did however share the short video with a sassy emoji with its hand out.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.7 million times times since Candice – who recently wowed in a black two-piece – shared it on her account, as well as raking in more than 268,000 likes.

It also received plenty of comments from fans who shared some very high praise for the blond beauty.

“Okay damn queen just kill us like this,” one fan commented on the bikini video.

“Damn girl,” a second person wrote.

Another posted the hashtag #motherofgod alongside a praying and a crying laughing emoji.

This certainly isn’t the first time Candice’s fans have been treated to a look at her bikini body, as the star often shares different snaps and videos of herself in bikinis and swimsuits on social media.

One recent photo showed the South African model as she laid down on her front on a deck in a pretty revealing thong swimsuit that showed off plenty of skin.