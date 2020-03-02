Sharna Burgess Exposes Flat Tummy & Tight Jeans In New Instagram Share

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess exposed her flat tummy and tight jeans in a new Instagram share. In the caption, she discusses her battle with several deep and personal issues as a young woman and how she overcame them.

Sharna is standing in a sassy pose in what appears to be a pool hall. A rack of pool balls is positioned behind the professional dancer as she holds a cue, leaning to the right and jutting her hip out.

Her midriff is exposed. Sharna is wearing a cropped dark green sweatshirt that rides high up her rib cage, showing off a toned and flat stomach from years of professional dancing and eating healthfully. On the shirt, one word is featured, “original.”

Sharna paired her casual look with tight ripped jeans that are slung low on her hips. Their light color is in direct contrast to the darker top.

The former DTWS personality finished off her look with her signature fiery red hair, cut in a bob and flipped to one side as she playfully pursed her lips for the camera.

While the image was sassy and fun, the caption that accompanied the photo was anything but. The deeply personal message was further explained in an accompanying YouTube video.

On the video-sharing site, Sharna discussed several topics that were important to her heart with her followers. She regularly posts video updates on her personal YouTube channel.

In a detailed explanation in the photo’s caption, the Season 27 mirrorball winner revealed that she had struggled with what she called “issues” as a young adult, including “some anger, anxiety, and all-round darkness.”

It was only through maturity and life experience that the young woman Sharna once was evolved into a mature adult. She still has difficult days but has learned to work them out in more productive and positive ways. Sharna credited becoming involved in the dance world as one of the key ways she dealt with her personal struggles.

The Dancing with the Stars Australia judge sparked something in her followers. They flooded the comments section of her post with well-wishes and are hopeful she will someday return to the ABC competition series as a pro once again.

“You are an amazing girl!!! Love you as an individual and an are an inspiration to me and many other women as well!!! Keep it up-you ROCK!” said one fan.

“Can’t wait to watch, I love your channel!!!” remarked a second follower.

“You’re an amazing woman. Stay strong, love life, love yourself, enjoy whatever you do and have fun doing it. Miss you on DWTS,” stated a third admirer of the redheaded beauty.