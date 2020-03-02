Gwen Stefani Wears White Crop Top While Posing With George Lucas For ’90s Throwback No Doubt Post

No Doubt’s latest throwback Instagram post dates back to the late 1990s and is one of their best. For their most recent upload, the “Simple Kind of Life” band posed with Star Wars director George Lucas.

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of the group, stunned in a white crop top. Over the attire, she put on a long-sleeved black cardigan which she left half unbuttoned. She paired the ensemble with an item of clothing that was high-waisted. However, as she was captured from the waist up, the garment was only just visible.

Stefani rocked her signature bold red lip and sported blond hair. The “Just a Girl” hitmaker rested her hand on Lucas’ shoulder who stood next to her and flashed a smile directly at the camera. The filmmaker placed his arm around her waist while wearing a black shirt.

On the far left, Tony Kanal wore a dark beige jumper while Tom Dumont stood on the other side of Stefani with a yellow mustard T-shirt.

On the far right, Adrian Young was captured topless with his arms beside him.

The “It’s My Life” chart-toppers were photographed in front of a colorful backdrop that looked like a carpet on the wall.

For their caption, No Doubt explained this photo was taken backstage after one of their shows at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in 1997. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the band were promoting their breakthrough album, Tragic Kingdom, during this era.

In the span of two days, the post racked up more than 9,900 likes and over 65 comments, proving to be a hit with their followers.

“I wonder what year Adrian’s mum just gave up on getting him shirts for Christmas,” one user wrote as a joke.

“No Doubt, the force was with you,” another shared.

“WOW! I was at this show! My first No Doubt concert,” remarked a third fan.

“My favorite band and favorite director. Is this real life?” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Billboard, No Doubt hasn’t released new music since 2012. Their last album, Push and Shove, peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was their first studio album in 11 years. Since then, the band have gone their separate ways and have left fans wanting more.

Even though the group has yet to confirm whether they will reunite in the future, they still update their group account on Instagram for followers to reminisce over. In January, they shared an image taken from their 2001 Rock Steady era, which had everyone feeling nostalgic.