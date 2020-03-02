Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Pink Shorts

Carrie flashed her world-famous legs in a pair of short shorts.

Carrie Underwood put her uber-toned legs on show in a new snap shared to social media over the weekend. The country superstar revealed all of her obvious hard work in the gym in the new snap shared to her Instagram account on March 1, which also featured a few tips from Carrie when it comes so how she stays to fit and healthy.

The first snap in the multi-photo upload showed the beauty after she slipped into her workout gear to take her family dog Zero for a walk.

Shortly after she shared her secrets to amazing legs last week, Carrie had her seriously fit legs on full show as she and the German Shepard took a stroll together. Her tanned pins were perfectly showcased in a pair of pink shorts that finished well above her knees.

The beauty paired the short shorts with a navy jacket with a high collar as she rolled up the sleeves to flash her lower arms. The jacket was unzipped slightly to reveal a white top underneath.

Carrie rocked her stylish workout gear with a pair of grey sneakers on her feet as she and Zero hit the gravel together with an array of greenery in the distance behind them. She tagged her own athleisure line in the post, suggesting her gear was all taken from her own workout line, Calia by Carrie Underwood.

The star was clearly ready to do some hard work with the canine, as she kept her signature long, blond hair away from her face by rocking a braided up-do that perfectly framed her face.

Carrie – who recently wowed fans as she showed off her stretching skills in a pair of light blue leggings in another photo shared to social media – looked pretty happy to be outdoors with her pet, as she flashed a smile for the camera as she looked straight forward while she jogged along the path.

The photo was posted alongside a number of other uploads, which included a few quotes from Carrie about her fitness routine.

One quote from the “Drinking Alone” singer revealed that she likes to “change it up” to “keep it interesting” when it comes to her workouts.

Another shared how the star often uses a deck of cards to work out to keep her body guessing.

And fans were clearly seeing the results of Carrie’s active lifestyle, as the comments section of the upload was flooded with praise for the beauty.

“Thank you so much for being so inspirational & encouraging everyone to take better care of themselves!” one person commented.

“Love this approach! I’m so tired of the ‘one size fits all’ mentality with health and fitness,” another person told the mom of two.